New Are You Afraid of the Dark? Teaser Released

Telling terrifying tales since 1992 ? New Are You Afraid of the Dark is coming soon to Nickelodeon ? #onthisday pic.twitter.com/upcC6s77SI — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) August 15, 2019

Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone premiered back in 1959 and, in the following decades, TV networks regularly found success by delivering their audiences short-form tales of terror. Censorship regulations largely prevented those series from delving too far into darkness, though it was Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? that fully embraced younger audiences with its tamer horror stories. A new take on the series is landing on Nickelodeon later this year and, to mark the anniversary of the broadcast premiere of the original series back in 1992, the network has released a new teaser for the reboot, which is set for an October premiere.

Through three hour-long episodes, the series introduces an entirely new Midnight Society group of kids who tell a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.); Akiko, played by Miya Cech (Rim of the World, Always Be My Maybe); Louise, played by Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch); Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor (IT, Goosebumps 2:Haunted Halloween); and Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick, Black-ish). The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. The series is written by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers movie, Project Almanac), both of whom will also executive produce.

Inspired by the classic art of storytelling, Nickelodeon’s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series ran from 1992-1996 and 1999-2000 and broke the mold by exploring a whole new genre of entertainment. One of the network’s most iconic series from the ’90s, Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel.

Stay tuned for details on the Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries before it debuts this October.

Are you excited for the new miniseries? Do you have a lot of memories of the original show? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!