New Behind-the-Scenes Reel Highlights Practical Effects of ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’

The Evil Dead series has often depicted incredibly gruesome scenes of violence, from decapitations to amputations to impalements. The four films and two seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead continue to find new ways to reinvent the special effects wheel, and in a new featurette, producer Rob Tapert discusses how difficult it can be to deliver audiences effects they’ve never seen before and the complications that arise from relying on practical methods. You can check out the video above.

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long-lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. Blood is thicker than water in the battle of good vs Evil Dead.

The new season just began airing on Starz, yet the future of the series remains uncertain. Even if this is the final season of Ash vs. Evil Dead, star Bruce Campbell doesn’t think that would be the end of Ash Williams.

“We’re going to see what the TV gods have in store for us. We’re ready either way,” Campbell shared with Entertainment Weekly. “If they take us off the air, we can think about another movie. And if they don’t, we can just keep plugging away.”

During a previous interview, Campbell teased that we could see one of the most deadly confrontations in the Evil Dead franchise.

“The big payoff. It’s everything we’ve built up to,” Campbell described of the season finale to Consequence of Sound. “Hopefully the audience will go, ‘F-ckin’ A-right, Ash. F-ckin’ A-right.’ You know? Ash is gonna prove his stuff, man. This is it. This is the final showdown.”

Along with a massive confrontation could come casualties, which would necessitate reinventing the series.

“It’s too early to tell who’s coming back only because we don’t even know if we’re coming back,” Campbell pointed out of the series’ fate. “So, mid-March is when we’re gonna get the sign; either see you later alligator, or pack your bags: we’re going for another season. So, we’ll see. Our inclination is to start fresh. We had some big changes at the end of the season which are great, it’s a cool end of the season. But the way that we went, it probably requires, you know, a little bit of shuffling if we were to continue.”

Ash vs. Evil Dead airs on Starz on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

