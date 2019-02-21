Athena Film Festival Announces ‘Halloween’ Screening With Actress Q&A For Women in Horror Panel

The upcoming Athena Film Festival has announced a Women in Horror screening that will feature not just a panel of actors and creatives from within the horror industry, but a screening of the John Carpenter classic Halloween (starring Nancy Stepehens, one of the panelists).

Stephens will stick around after the panel and screening for a Q&A with the audience.

The panel will be moderated by Caryn Coleman (Director of Programming/Special Projects at Nitehawk Cinema) and will feature panelists Ashlee Blackwell (creator of Graveyard Shift Sisters and co-writer and producer of Shudder/AMC Network’s Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror) , Christina Raia (writer and director of various horror features), Nancy Stephens (featured actress in Halloween), and Jennifer Wexler (director of horror film The Ranger).

This panel will delve into the history of women in horror and discuss the recent renaissance of the genre. Following the panel there will be a special screening of Halloween and a Q&A with Nancy Stephens after.

Tickets to both events are free and available to the public through Athena’s website.

You can check out the official details for the event below:

WHAT | ATHENA FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS: Women & Horror Panel and HALLOWEEN Special Screening

WHEN | Saturday, March 2, 2019 7:00PM (panel) and 9:00PM (screening)

WHERE | Barnard College, James Room (4th Floor of Barnard Hall) 3009 Broadway, (W. 117th Street at Broadway), New York, NY 10027

FOR TICKETS & ADDITIONAL PANEL INFORMATION, click here.

FOR TICKETS & ADDITIONAL SCREENING INFORMATION, click here.

About the Women in Horror Panel: While the overall statistics on women in the film industry are disappointing, the horror genre is one space where women reign. They are taking on increasingly larger roles in horror films as filmmakers and also as protagonists. This panel will delve into the history of women in horror and discuss the recent renaissance of the genre.

This panel will be moderated by Caryn Coleman

Panelists include: Ashlee Blackwell, Christina Raia, Nancy Stephens and Jennifer Wexler

About Halloween: Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.

Q&A with actress and activist Nancy Stephens to follow the screening.

The Athena Film Festival takes place from Thursday, February 28 to Sunday, March 3 in New York City.

