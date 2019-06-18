Aubrey Plaza Cosplayed Chucky From Child’s Play at MTV Awards

Given that the MTV Movie & TV Awards are a little less serious than events like the Emmys or Oscars, it’s no surprise that the actors in attendance like to have some fun in regards to the upcoming projects they’re involved in. You’ll often see a duo of actors plug their new movie while presenting an award together or make a joke about their film on the red carpet. During this year’s MTV Awards, Aubrey Plaza took things to the next level, donning a full Child’s Play outfit during the ceremony itself.

If you didn’t know already, Plaza is starring as Karen Barclay in the Child’s Play reboot, which opens in theaters on June 21st. Rather than wearing a Chucky t-shirt or performing some sort of skit to run before a commercial break, Plaza went into full cosplay mode, and the camera caught a glimpse of her doing so.

In the picture below, one of the hard-working camera people at the MTV Awards was grabbing a reaction shot from the audience. Posted up between David Spade and Dan Levy is Aubrey Plaza, though you wouldn’t be able to tell if you didn’t already know she was sitting there.

Plaza can be seen in the photo wearing an actual Chucky mask (from the new film, not the original), and holding up a butter knife the same way Chucky holds his deadly weapon.

I love how Dan Levy and David Spade are blissfully unaware of it all. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/3JyKBUFno7 — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 18, 2019

This is a spot-on gag from Plaza, who has been known to have a wonderfully dark sense of humor, mirroring many of the characters she’s played on-screen (shout out April Ludgate). This was certainly a great way to get the Internet talking a little more about Child’s Play, some publicity help that the film most desperately needs.

Even if the new Child’s Play is a fantastic movie, it’s going to need a serious boost to gain any traction at the box office, or on social media, this weekend. Ironically, the film is opening up against the Pixar behemoth Toy Story 4, a very different movie about sentient toys. Toy Story 4 has a good chance at breaking some box office records, so Child’s Play will need all the help it can get just to stay afloat.

What do you think of Aubrey Plaza’s MTV Awards get-up? Are you looking forward to Child’s Play? Let us know in the comments!