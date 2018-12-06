Takashi Miike’s ‘Audition’ Getting New Blu-ray Treatment

Takashi Miike’s Audition isn’t only one of the best movies of the ’90s, but it’s also one of the most unsettling Japanese horror movies of all time. The disturbing horror movie is getting a new Blu-ray with exciting special features, which will be hitting shelves in the US and Canada on February 12, 2019.

Arrow Video describes, “One of the most notorious J-horror films ever made, Takashi Miike‘s Audition exploded onto the festival circuit at the turn of the century to a chorus of awards and praise. The film would catapult Miike to the international scene and pave the way for such other genre delights as Ichii the Killer and The Happiness of the Katakuris.

“Recent widower Shigharu Aoyama is advised by his son to find a new wife, agreeing Shigeharu seeks the advice of a colleague having been out of the dating scene for many years. Taking advantage of their position as a film company they stage an audition. Interviewing a series of women, Shigeharu becomes enchanted by Asami, a quiet, 24-year-old woman, who is immediately responsive to his charms. But soon things take a very dark and twisted turn as we find that Asami isn’t what she seems to be…

“Pulling the audience into a story that will lead to one of the most harrowing climaxes in cinema history, Miike twists and turns us through delirious editing and shocking visuals for one of the most depraved nightmares of all time!”

The disc’s special features are as follows:

Brand new 2K restoriation of original vault elements. Original 5.1 Dolby Surround Audio

Optional English subtitles

Audio commentary with director Takashi Miike and screenwriter Daisuke Tengan

Brand new commentary by Miike biographer Tom Mes examining the film and its source novel

Introduction by Miike

Ties that Bind – A brand new interview with Takashi Miike

Interviews with stars Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina, Renji Ishibashi and Ren Osugi

Damaged Romance: An appreciation by Japanese cinema historian Tony Rayns

Trailers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matthew Griffin

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anton Bitel

In the wake of Audition‘s successes, films like The Ring and The Grudge debuted in America, which were remakes of Asian horror films Ringu and Ju-on. The horror spotlight shone brightly on Asian horror movies throughout much of the decade, offering audiences all-new perspectives on the genre.

