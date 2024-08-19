Samara Weaving’s Azrael Unleashes First Trailer

After winning over audiences at film festivals earlier this year and finally earning distribution rights, the Samara Weaving-starring Azrael has scored its first trailer. Azrael looks to be continuing Weaving’s streak of action-packed audience pleasers, having previously starred in movies like Mayhem, Ready or Not, and Scream VI, while fans of indie genre movies will recognize director E.L. Katz from his work on Cheap Thrills and SYFY’s Channel Zero, along with writer of The Guest and Seance Simon Barrett. You can check out the first trailer for Azrael below before it lands in select theaters on September 27th.

Azrael is described, “In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael (Samara Weaving) who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz.”

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored a 65% positive score based on two dozen reviews.

IndieWire‘s Christian Zilko shared of the movie, “For all of the aesthetic and structural experiments that horror auteurs continue to dazzle us with, the things that truly scare us are timeless. Katz and Barrett clearly understand that, because they centered their boundary-pushing filmmaking experiment around a premise that very well may have been told on the night that the first cavemen invented horror stories: a girl sees something scary in the dark corner woods, it runs after her, and she has to run faster. Azrael is a comforting reminder that even after seven million years, humans are still finding new ways to put their own spin on our first primordial fears.”

Katie Rife at IGN Movies detailed, “Samara Weaving stars as a mute outcast of a post-apocalyptic sect in Azrael, an inventive blend of folk and survival horror from screenwriter Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and director E.L. Katz (Cheap Thrills). The film leaves much of its lore mysterious, concentrating instead on forward momentum and thrilling, bloody action scenes. Weaving’s expressive face and boundless energy make her a compelling heroine, and her will to survive is unstoppable.”

Azrael lands in select theaters on September 27th.

