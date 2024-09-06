Early Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Script Had a Cameo From Fan-Favorite Characters

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brought back a number of integral components that made the original Beetlejuice such a success, from director Tim Burton to stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, though one distinct change is that original stars Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis weren't brought back to reprise their roles of Adam and Barbara Maitland. Cowriter Alfred Gough recently confirmed that there were versions of the story in which the figures appeared as cameos, though between the logistics of them having to appear identical to how they did in 1988 and also by focusing this story on other characters, those plans were ultimately scrapped. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now.

"It's funny with the Maitlands because we asked Tim and we went back and forth," Gough explained to Entertainment Weekly. "There was a version where they just showed up at the end, but the problem is they're ghosts. So they kind of needed to look like they were 35, which was never going to happen. I think Tim felt, and [cowriter] Miles [Millar] and I agreed, that their story had been told. So how do we move on from that?"

With the original Beetlejuice focusing on the Maitlands transitioning into the world of the undead, the filmmakers on the sequel wanted to pivot to focus on the Deetz family.

"The first movie is really about the Maitlands," Gough pointed out. "It was really Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis' movie for a good [portion]. They're the protagonists who called Beetlegeuse against the Deetz family. So he said he really wanted to focus on them."

He added, "He wasn't interested in doing fan service or being slavish ... So I think he was very much about, how do we tell the next iteration of the story?"

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below

The Maitlands aren't entirely ignored in the sequel, however, as one scene involves Lydia confirming that she found a "loophole" that allowed them to cross over.

"I think we even threw in a joke where [Astrid] goes, 'How convenient!'" Gough detailed. "We tried to find ways, could we nod to the Maitlands? I think Tim was finally like, 'Let's not do that. We have a reason why they're not there anymore. So let's just move on from that.'"

