Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: When and Where You Can Stream the Beetlejuice Sequel at Home

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has an official streaming date on Max. The sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice by heralded filmmaker Tim Burton saw Michael Keaton return to the role of Betelgeuse, aka Beetlejuice, along with other returning favorites like Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega taking on a central role. With any big release, there is a subset of fans that flock to theaters to see it on the big screen, with others waiting to watch in the comfort of their homes. For Beetlejuice fans that waited to stream the sequel at home, the wait is almost over. If you’re a subscriber to Max, you can start streaming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Friday, December 6th.

There’s also a date for the linear premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. HBO will have the linear debut of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Saturday, December 7th at 6:10 p.m. ET. Extra versions of the movie will also be available stream on Max, such as the American Sign Language (ASL) version in the U.S. and Europe, and a Língua Brasileira de Sinais (LIBRAS) in Brazil. Produced by the Max Accessibility Team in partnership with Deluxe (ASL) and Iguale (LIBRAS), the ASL version of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is performed by Sophia Morales, a Deaf individual who gained popularity through her engaging ASL interpretations of popular songs on social media. The LIBRAS version is performed by Andrey Baptista. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in ASL and LIBRAS will be available as unique titles on the Max app.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sets a new record for Tim Burton

The box office performance of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has made it Tim Burton’s highest-grossing movie in over 10 years. After six weeks in theaters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice beat out Warner Bros.’ own Joker: Folie á Deux for third place at the weekend box office in September, a sign that while Beetlejuice had staying power, the combined might of Joker and Harley Quinn wasn’t enough to save Joker 2. Beetlejuice 2 spent its first three weeks at No. 1 at the box office until The Wild Robot dethroned it.

Joining Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice includes newcomers Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe.

Tim Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.