Does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years to get more adventures featuring the "Ghost with the Most," with those demands finally being answered in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Audiences clearly will take all of the character they can get, but for those fans who are hoping to get an extra dose of the character once the credits start to roll, we can confirm there is no mid-credits or post-credits scene. Director Tim Burton clearly wanted to put a definitive conclusion on the adventure as opposed to teasing that another sequel could be developed, given how unlikely another installment would seem. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now.

Interestingly, the original Beetlejuice offered audiences something of an epilogue to the adventure, though didn't outright deliver a post-credits scene the way contemporary viewers experience them. In Burton's 1988 movie, the Deetz family and the ghostly Maitlands manage to thwart Beetlegeuse's (Michael Keaton) plans to marry Lydia (Winona Ryder), as Lydia and the Maitlands celebrate their victory with a supernatural dance in the final scenes. The film then cuts down to show Beetlegeuse waiting for his number to be called in the Neitherworld Waiting Room, and when he realizes how long of a wait he has, he swindles a better number from a fellow ghoul. Beetlegeuse is then punished for his trickery, as he has his head shrunken. This post-script adds another hilarious sequence to an already fulfilling experience.

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn't have a post-credits scene, it does conclude the adventure in an unconventional way, featuring a handful of fakeouts.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Much like in the original Beetlejuice, Beetlegeuse aims to marry Lydia in this sequel, though this time it is in order to get away from his ex-wife (Monica Bellucci) and comes with the exchange of saving Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega). The ghoul nearly pulls off his 30-year quest to marry Lydia, only for a bit of paperwork to make their matrimony null and void. Lydia and Astrid seemingly move on from the freaky situation, as the pair venture to Dracula's castle, where Astrid meets a man who she then marries. As audiences see Astrid about to give birth, the baby is a freaky version of a newborn Beetlegeuse, only for Lydia to awaken, realizing it was a nightmare. Beetlegeuse then sits up from the other side of the bed, startling Lydia and audiences, before she once again awakens from a nightmare, showing her in bed alone.

Even though these final moments aren't quite a post-credits scene, they do tease that Lydia won't be shaking the memory of Beetlegeuse anytime soon and that neither she nor audiences have seen the last of him.

