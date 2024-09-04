Beetlejuice TV Series Is Finally Streaming for Free

Beetlejuice, the animated series based on the beloved Tim Burton comedy, is finally streaming for free just in time for the release of its decades-in-the-making sequel. The series, which ran for four seasons between 1989 and 1991, began its life at ABC before pivoting to Fox in its final season. The show was a staple on syndicated reruns in the '90s, but was out of circulation for years before a DVD release finally came along in 2013 from Shout! Factory. Since then, the show has been available on physical media, and eventually made its way to digital sale platforms, but has not been streaming for free until now.

This month, Beetlejuice arrived on Tubi. That's even more exciting for some fans, since Tubi is a FAST (free, ad-supported TV) channel and doesn't require a subscription fee to watch.

The Beetlejuice cartoon stars Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice, but it's significantly different from their dynamic (and personalities) in the 1988 movie. In the animated series, Lydia is a little odd, but still overall more upbeat than in the movie. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice is kind of a mischievous con-artist rather than a dangerous lunatic who wants to force himself on her.

The cartoon also changed the afterlife to the "Neitherworld," the home of a number of wacky, supernatural supporting characters, since Lydia's family had a pretty back-seat role relative to their presence in the movie. The show's tone and content is a little spooky, but probably more in the vein of Vampirina than the Beetlejuice film. Of course, that helped Warner Bros. and everyone else involved with the movie sell toys and merch -- something even Michael Keaton has said he thought was kind of weird.

Here's the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is coming to theaters this week:

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6th.