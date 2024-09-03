Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Addresses Beetlejuice Costar Winona Ryder Having Season 2 Cameo

Actor Jenna Ortega continued her trend of taking on spooky properties with the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and given that she plays the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz, some fans are hoping there are more collaborations on the horizon. Despite how much Ortega enjoyed working with Ryder, the actor expressed that it's unlikely that Ryder could have a cameo in the upcoming Season 2 of Wednesday, due in large part to Ryder's many other acting obligations. Even if the pair won't be reuniting in Season 2 of Wednesday, Ortega hopes it's just a matter of time before they get to work together again. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6th and Wednesday Season 2 is currently in production.

"Man, that would be cool, but that girl is so busy. She really has no time, even trying to get to get together to do this, you know, it was [tricky]," Ortega shared with GamesRadar on the idea of such a cameo. "So I don't know about that but obviously, I would love to work with Winona again, and if it's not on Wednesday, then it's going to be on something else, I hope."

She added, "We talk about it all the time, and that would be really sweet for me."

One reason why a cameo from Ryder would seem more likely than any other Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar is that she also stars in the Netflix series Stranger Things, so she clearly already has a promising relationship with the streaming network. Additionally, Wednesday was developed by Tim Burton, who not only directed Ryder in the original Beetlejuice and in the upcoming sequel, but also collaborated with Ryder in Edward Scissorhands.

The first season of Wednesday proved to be a major hit for Netflix, and while Ortega was already establishing herself as an up-and-coming star, her performance helped establish her abilities. Despite that success, Ortega recently recalled how intimidated she was to reprise the role for Season 2.

"I was a little terrified just because it had been years since Wednesday, since we shot the first one. We did that like two or three years ago in Romania," Ortega recalled on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. "So, I didn't really know how I ... I just was, I think, overthinking it. But as soon as you put on the costumes by Colleen Atwood, you get hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it's like, 'Oh, okay. I know how to do this.'"

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Wednesday. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice lands in theaters on September 6th.

Would you like to see Ryder appear on Wednesday? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!