Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Star Michael Keaton Teases “Stronger Story” Than Original

Original director Tim Burton and original star Michael Keaton have long expressed that they didn’t want to make a Beetlejuice sequel if there wasn’t a story worth telling, and not only does Keaton think the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice lives up to their expectations, but that the new movie even has a “stronger” story. The reason for the improvement is seemingly based on the supporting characters in the adventure, as opposed to the appeal of the sequel being entirely dependent upon Keaton’s “Ghost with the Most.” Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to land in theaters on September 6th.

While describing to Total Film, per GamesRadar, how this sequel has a “stronger story,” he pointed out how “there’s more of a connection for the audience in terms of the other characters.” He added, “There’s things in here that I wasn’t ready for, that are beyond delightful. Instead of saying, ‘I can’t wait until this thing shows up,’ or, ‘I just want this thing called Beetlejuice to go nuts.’”

The original film featured Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis also playing undead characters, but it was Keaton’s character that quickly became iconic in the realm of horror-comedy. This upcoming sequel sees Keaton being joined by actors like Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci also playing supernatural figures, while original star Winona Ryder also returns for the follow-up.

“I feel very confident that it will match and exceed expectations. It certainly did mine, and mine are way up there,” Ryder expressed. “I literally think every generation can find something in it that they’ll really appreciate.”

With Beetlejuice being just one of Burton’s standout experiences, akin to projects like Batman and Edward Scissorhands, newcomer Justin Theroux likened the experience to the visceral adventure of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“This movie takes some very big swings,” Theroux explained to the outlet. “There’s the phantasmagoria and it feels slightly out of control and unhinged. It has that vibe to it. It’s clear this movie was not made by taking polls from audiences, and studio notes, and executives going, ‘Well, what’s the most satisfying act three?’ This is 100% like someone opening the front of Tim Burton’s head, and letting it dump out onto the screen. It’s a fabulous ride for exactly that reason.”

