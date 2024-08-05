Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Gang’s All Here on ScreenX Poster (Exclusive)

It’s hard to imagine a Beetlejuice sequel without the key figures that made the original movie a success, with a new ScreenX poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice highlighting how Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara have all returned for the highly anticipated sequel. The on-screen talent is only one piece of the puzzle, as original director Tim Burton has also returned to helm this new entry, with the ScreenX format allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the adventure entirely to appreciate the hilarious and macabre special effects of the sequel. You can check out the exclusive ScreenX poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below before it lands in theaters on September 6th.

The new movie is described, “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Newcomers to the series include Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux.

One reason Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will stand out from other ScreenX experiences is because, while CGI effects have become the norm for spectacle films, both star Keaton and director Burton wanted to recreate the visual style that made the original film such a hit. Despite how much technology has advanced since the debut movie, this sequel honored the techniques that have made the original a cult favorite.

“The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology,” Keaton shared with PEOPLE earlier this year. “It had to feel handmade. What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.’”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6th.

