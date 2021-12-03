Best Halloween Sequels Are Finally on a Major Streaming Service

It’s a brand new month, which means there’s plenty of new content on all of your favorite streaming services. Amazon Prime got a slew of new movies this week, including some fan-favorite horror movies. Halloween season may be over, but fans who like to keep the party going will be delighted to know that two of the best Halloween sequels are now streaming on Amazon Prime. As of December 1st, you can stream both Halloween II and Halloween III: Season of the Witch.

Despite no longer being canon thanks to Halloween (2018), Halloween II picks up right where Halloween (1978) left off with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) being sent to the hospital after her traumatizing encounter with Michael Myers. Of course, The Shape shows up once again to wreak havoc on Laurie’s life. As for Halloween III, the movie is the only one of the franchise that doesn’t feature Michael Myers as the villain. Instead, it follows Daniel Challis (Tom Atkins) and Ellie Grimbridge (Stacey Nelkin) as they uncover an evil plot by Silver Shamrock, a Halloween mask company.

Halloween Kills was released in October, and it won’t be the end of David Gordon Green’s time with the franchise. Halloween Ends is set to hit theaters next year, and Green recently revealed that it will acknowledge COVID-19.

“Yeah. It jumps into a contemporary timeline,” Green told Uproxx. “So we go from two episodes that are the same night in 2018. And then we’ll get up to speed with … It’ll take place the time of its release…..So if you think about it, I mean, where we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place. So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma – and that’s a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down.”

During another interview with Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Curtis was asked if she could share anything about the 2022 film. She said “I can’t” over and over until finally giving a little teaser. “Here’s my snippet: legacy,” Curtis revealed. “That it really has to do with the nature of evil, and the legacy of evil.”

Halloween II and Halloween III: Season of the Witch are now streaming on Amazon Prime. Halloween Kills is available to watch on Peacock. Halloween Ends is scheduled to hit theaters on October 14th, 2022.