Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ House Is Swarming With Tourists

The events of Netflix‘s Bird Box have terrified viewers, giving us anxiety about being trapped in a world where glimpsing a monster could drive us to the brink of insanity. Some viewers, however, have become such big fans of the film that they are descending upon a house featured in the film to snap some photos of its facade.

The owner of the house in Monrovia, California claimed to TMZ that since the film’s premiere on Netflix on December 13th, she has witnessed multiple visitors dropping by daily to snap a photo. Some fans are even bold enough to knock on the door to ask for permission to pose in front of the abode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the film, “When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in Bird Box, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award winner Susanne Bier.”

In a large portion of the film, survivors of the cataclysmic event hide out in the recognizable home, with the film regularly using establishing shots of its exterior to remind audiences where the events of the film are unfolding.

The owner revealed that she earned $12,000 for the exterior shots, while the interiors were filmed in another location. She also revealed that she has no plans to watch Bird Box and isn’t fazed by the Hollywood connection, as her home has been featured in other films.

Visiting the filming location isn’t the only way fans have been showing their excitement about the project, as the “Bird Box Challenge” has also seen a surge of activity on social media. With much of the film featuring characters blindfolding themselves to keep them safe from witnessing the monsters, viewers have blindfolded themselves and attempted a number of activities around the house, some of which potentially lead to fans hurting themselves when these challenges go wrong.

Netflix took it upon themselves to warn fans of the dangers of the challenge, tweeting, “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Bird Box is streaming now on Netflix.

