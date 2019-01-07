KFC Wins the ‘Bird Box’ Meme Battle

Bird Box has had a pretty unique pop culture impact since it debuted on Netflix last month, and it looks like one restaurant is taking advantage of that in a pretty amusing way.

The official Twitter account for Kentucky Fried Chicken Singapore recently shared their own Bird Box meme, which imagines Sandra Bullock’s Malorie holding a bucket of chicken as she tries to get to safety. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even as the movie centers around terrifying monsters that drive people to suicide, Bird Box has become a source for quite a lot of comedy amongst viewers. Between all of these memes and some ill-fated entries in the “Bird Box Challenge”, fans have found an amusing angle with the film, in part thanks to the film taking a much less macabre ending than the original book.

“The movie is slightly more positive [than the original book],” director Susanne Bier explained in a recent interview. “The movie is, in many aspects, different from the book, but it’s also very rooted in the book. The book also has a kind of positive ending and I would not have wanted to do an apocalyptic movie that didn’t have a hopeful ending. In a way, pretty much everything I’ve done has had some sort of a hopeful ending. I’m not particularly interested for the audience to leave, from the cinema or their own screen, with a kind of completely bleak point of view. That’s not really what I believe in.”

“And so for me it was key and, and part of what made me interested in it, was that that if this scary, dystopian story, which actually has a hopeful undercurrent … there is a hopefulness in trust.” Bier continued. “That is a hopefulness in love. There is a hopeful note in certain values that I really appreciate it. And I thought that was hugely important.”

And as it turns out, the level of humor that has surrounded Bird Box was at least somewhat-reflected behind-the-scenes, particularly in a deleted scene that showed the film’s mysterious monster.

“It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” Bullock explained in a recent interview. “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

“It so easily becomes funny.” Bier added. “We actually shot that and spent a lot of energy on, but every time I saw it, I was like ‘This is not going to be tense. It’s just going to be funny.’ At first, Sandy was like, ‘I don’t want to see it’ because she thought it was scary. Then it was like, ‘Don’t show it to me because [I’ll laugh].’ Every time I did it, I was like, ‘Shit, that’s a different film.’”

What do you think of KFC’s Bird Box meme? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Bird Box is now available to stream on Netflix.