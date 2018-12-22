Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ Has People Afraid to Look Outside

Bird Box officially hit Netflix on Friday and now, the Sandra Bullock-starring post-apocalyptic thriller has fans terrified to look outside.

The film stars Bullock as Malorie, woman with two children attempting to escape some sort of mysterious entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears. To protect herself and her children, they have to wear blindfolds while outside and absolutely cannot ever look outside. Why not look outside? Well, if you haven’t yet seen the movie an exclusive, five-minute sneak peek of the film that was released by Netflix ahead of the movie’s debut revealed a couple of pretty terrifying moments, including a woman uncontrollably bashing her head against a window and everyone on the street straight up losing their minds.

As you might expect, viewers took to social media with their reactions to Bird Box and quite a lot of them emphasized just how scary the film made it to look outside and we’ve collected some of our favorites for you below. While we’re not going to spoil anything for you — scary movies aren’t nearly as much fun when you know what’s coming, after all — there might be a few spoilers in some of these fan reactions so consider this your warning: there could be spoilers for Bird Box below.

MY EYES

I’m too scared to go outside or look out a window after watching bird box pic.twitter.com/EgeizWpHfx — m (@normanisnack) December 22, 2018

But like…can you really trust the parrot?

I just watched bird box on Netflix and let me tell you… I’m scared to look outside and I’m thankful I have a parrot — chiquita (@Jizzyjazz_) December 22, 2018

Might not ever want to leave the house again.

My thoughts right after watching Bird Box:

I’m never going to be able to look outside my window the same like can I even go outside anymore — Aly (@AlyS611) December 22, 2018

Not sure if this is a fear or a reaction…

When someone looks outside in Bird Box pic.twitter.com/4N9zY56tAC — Alisha Northrop (@alisha_northrop) December 22, 2018

Some people aren’t taking this seriously enough!

I watched bird box and then FaceTimed Jackie, all of a sudden she hears a noise outside and decides to look out the window, I was just “omg don’t look, DONT” — shan (@ironshood) December 22, 2018

SHOOKETH

Bird Box is insane… omg…. im scared to look outside now….. pic.twitter.com/EJ9o3y1SAS — Dany 🙂 (@Daniela_1L) December 22, 2018

Just keep those blinds closed.