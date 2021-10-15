Blumhouse Productions Bringing Back Blumfest This October

This week saw most corners of fandom celebrating Star Wars Day, but Blumhouse Productions is already looking ahead to this October, confirming with a Star Wars-themed video that the Blumfest virtual event would be returning for its second-annual installment. Last year's Blumfest was largely a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic forcing not only in-person events to be cancelled and postponed, but also forcing some of the year's most-anticipated horror films to be delayed. The experience proved to be enough of a success and Blumhouse has enough exciting projects they're working on that this October will bring exciting updates about their various productions.

Heading into Blumfest, The Forever Purge will be landing in theaters this summer and Halloween Kills will be debuting in theaters just two weeks after the event, with it being possible that the event could feature updates on Halloween Ends. Additionally, Blumhouse is working on a new Paranormal Activity, as well as new takes on Dracula and the novella Who Goes There?, which would go on to be adapted into the iconic 1982 John Carpenter film The Thing. Given the studio's impressive output, we won't be surprised if more exciting projects are announced in the months heading into Blumfest that the virtual event will shed more light on.

One project that we'll likely get updates about is Blumhouse's new partnership with EPIX, which will see the studio exclusively delivering the network eight all-new films.

"Blumhouse's track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for EPIX," Michael Wright, president, EPIX, shared in a statement. "We can't wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make EPIX the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content."

The first announced film, A House on the Bayou, comes from writer/director Alex McAulay (Don't Tell A Soul) and follows a troubled couple and their preteen daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light.

Stay tuned for details on Blumfest before the event officially launches on October 1st. Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 15th.

