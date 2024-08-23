Michael Bay’s Serial Killer Docuseries Born Evil Gets Trailer From ID

Filmmaker Michael Bay is embarking on a new venture with the docuseries Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior for Investigation Discovery, which has just earned its first trailer. Bay is no stranger to delivering audiences compelling stories about colorful characters, but he’s entering an all-new realm by chronicling the crimes of a convicted killer. Born Evil focuses on the story of Hadden Clark, who is currently serving two 30-year sentences, with the series including recordings of the killer himself. You can check out the trailer for Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior below before it premieres on Monday, September 2nd as part of a three-night event.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always focused on meeting real people — from scientists of all kinds to alligator wranglers, law enforcement agents to bank robbers, and even Kings and Queens — gaining true insights for my films,” Bay shared in a statement. “Born Evil is my first venture into the documentary world, and it revolves around a serial killing family you have never heard of. The focus of this five-hour series is on the youngest son, Hadden Clark, whom I spent countless hours personally speaking to in prison so that I could get into the mind and psychology of a person who the FBI refers to as ‘a person of interest’ in over 20 states. Born Evil could potentially open the door to solving many cold case murders.”

Jason Sarlanis, President of ID, added, “Michael Bay is one of the best storytellers of our generation and he brings unprecedented access to one of the most terrifying serial killer stories in history. With Born Evil, we have ID’s next blockbuster series and we deliver on our promise to provide viewers with premium, true crime content from the best filmmakers in the business.”

Per press release, “Investigation Discovery’s highly anticipated docuseries from executive producer Michael Bay, Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior, will premiere across three nights beginning Monday, September 2nd on ID. Featuring a deep dive into the actions of Hadden Clark, a lesser-known serial killer, Born Evil explores his life and crimes. Over five episodes, the docuseries delves into the inner workings of the volatile and dysfunctional Clark family, Hadden’s path of depravity, and the shocking confessions he made to his cellmate that sent investigators on a search to solve the cold cases allegedly linked to him.”

“Anchored in exclusive access to Clark himself through private, recorded conversations initiated and conducted by Michael Bay, Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior showcases a chilling portrait of one of the most terrifying serial killers in recent decades. The docuseries, which will also be available to stream on Max, offers insight into Clark’s traumatic childhood, a violent family history, and unpacks the many unsolved cold cases linked to his prison confessions. Explosive interviews with key individuals are also layered throughout, with Hadden’s brother Geoff Clark going on the record and then, most jarring, the recipient of Clark’s confessions, his former cellmate Jack Truitt whom Clark believed to be ‘Jesus’ and his personal savior.

“Featuring additional, unprecedented access to Clark’s personal journals and illustrations outlining his crimes, Born Evil also offers a road map to the litany of unsolved cases Clark allegedly left in his wake. Through interviews with law enforcement and loved ones of the victims, the docuseries sheds insight into the investigation, and into the lingering impact of Clark’s crimes and the tragic repercussions of a serial killer who flew under the radar for too long.”

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior premieres on Monday, September 2nd as part of a three-night event.

