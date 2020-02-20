Widely Hated Horror Sequel Climbing the Netflix Charts

When more recent movies hit Netflix, especially those that are part of franchises, they tend to perform really well for the streamer. Whether it be action films with an A-list star or comedies with popular ensembles, films from the last decade or so that didn't make waves in theaters sometimes find a second life in the world of streaming. It appears that's what is happening to Brahms: The Boy II, a sequel that was released to terrible reviews during the pandemic.

Brahms: The Boy II, the sequel to The Boy, has a horrible 11% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and just 44% from the audience. It was instantly disliked by critics and fans and many forgot about it almost instantly. Now that it's on Netflix, however, Brahms is starting to catch on with some people who missed it the first time.

The film was recently added to Netflix and has already leapt into the streamer's rotating Top 10 Movies list. Monday's edition of the list shows Brahms as the seventh most popular film on the entire service.

You can check out a rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movie list below!