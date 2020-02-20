Widely Hated Horror Sequel Climbing the Netflix Charts
When more recent movies hit Netflix, especially those that are part of franchises, they tend to perform really well for the streamer. Whether it be action films with an A-list star or comedies with popular ensembles, films from the last decade or so that didn't make waves in theaters sometimes find a second life in the world of streaming. It appears that's what is happening to Brahms: The Boy II, a sequel that was released to terrible reviews during the pandemic.
Brahms: The Boy II, the sequel to The Boy, has a horrible 11% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and just 44% from the audience. It was instantly disliked by critics and fans and many forgot about it almost instantly. Now that it's on Netflix, however, Brahms is starting to catch on with some people who missed it the first time.
The film was recently added to Netflix and has already leapt into the streamer's rotating Top 10 Movies list. Monday's edition of the list shows Brahms as the seventh most popular film on the entire service.
You can check out a rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movie list below!
1. Hustle
"When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA."
2. Interceptor
"The last officer standing on a remote missile defense bas wages the battle of her life against terrorists aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US."
3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
"Super-agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on another deadly mission to prove their innocence when they are framed for bombing the Kremlin."
4. Chickenhate and the Hamster of Darkness
"A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it."
5. The Amazing Spider-Man
"In this reboot of the hit superhero franchise, high schooler Peter Parker learns to wield his newfound powers while facing down arch-villain The Lizard."
6. Titanic
"On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes."
7. Brahms: The Boy II
"On the heels of trauma, a couple relocates to a remote estate, where their young son bonds to a doll who is very lifelike — and possibly very evil."
8. 10,000 B.C.
"Fierce mammoth hunter D'Leh out on an impossible journey to rescue the woman he loves from a vicious warlord and save the people of his village."
9. The Hurt Locker
"During the Iraq War, an army sergeant finds himself at odds with his team due to his maverick personality and reckless methods of explosives disposal."
10. Dumb and Dumber
"A lovesick fool and his rambunctious best friend get caught up in a criminal scheme after they attempt to return a briefcase to its attractive owner."