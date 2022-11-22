Breath of Shadows: Get a Sneak Peek at the New IDW Original Horror Series (Exclusive)

The Bram Stoker Award-nominated team of Rich Douek and Alex Cormack, who previously created Road of Bones and Seas of Sorrow, are reuniting for the new five-issue IDW Original horror miniseries Breath of Shadows. With the first issue due out in February, IDW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive five-page preview of Breath of Shadows #1. The series follows a global rock star who is desperate to cure his heroin addiction. That desperation leads him into a South American jungle, where he uncovers horrors that dwarf his own personal demons. Justin Birch, who previously worked with the team Road of Bones and Seas of Sorrows, returns as the letterer of Breath of Shadows. Here's IDW's official synopsis for the series:

"It's 1968. On the fast track to becoming one of his era's most iconic rock stars, Jimmy Meadows should be basking in the glow of newly acquired wealth and fame. Instead, crushed by the weight of a debilitating heroin addiction, Jimmy is on the verge of losing everything—until an old friend tips him off to an unorthodox treatment method hidden in the depths of the South American jungle. With fair-weather friends, local opportunists, and industry sycophants in tow, Jimmy sets off in search of what he's sure will be a miracle cure. But as the excursion veers off course and the realities of their environment begin to bleed together with Jimmy's paranoia and drug-induced hallucinations, the team quickly descends into a nightmare of bloody chaos populated by unspeakable horrors that surpass even the most brutal drug trip."

Breath of Shadows #1 will go on sale in February with three covers: Cover A by Cormack, Cover B by Björn Barends, and a retailer incentive cover by Francesco Francavilla. The first issue's solicitation information, covers, and the five-page preview follow.