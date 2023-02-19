Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Charisma Carpenter Shares NSFW Throwback Photo With Seth Green

In 2020, Justice League star Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of mistreatment on the film's set, which inspired Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel star Charisma Carpenter to speak out about her own similar experiences with Whedon. She wrote a statement that claimed he "abused his power on numerous occasions," and many of her co-stars from Buffy and Angel offered their support and shared their own stories. While the actors clearly have some bad memories from the "toxic set" of both shows, it's also clear that the cast still has a lot of love for each other. In fact, Carpenter recently shared a hilariously NSFW photo with her Buffy co-star, Seth Green.

"⁦@SethGreen look what I found. I'm so sorry about the dogs in the background," Carpenter wrote. "Aw! What a nice memory! Both of those dogs are gone now, so I don't mind ❤️," Green replied. You can check out the funny photo below:

⁦@SethGreen⁩ look what I found.

I’m so sorry about the dogs in the background. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/F2Oeyn7lkE — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 13, 2023

Is the Buffy Reboot Happening?

Back in 2018, it was announced that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was in the works with original series creator Joss Whedon. It was revealed that Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen was set to pen a script and serve as the showrunner, and it was reported a Black actress would portray the lead slayer. Previously, it was said she would be playing Buffy, the role Sarah Michelle Gellar played in the original series that ran from 1997 to 2003. However, Owusu-Breen later clarified that the original show's characters "can't be replaced." No news has come out about the project since the announcement, and now it sounds like it might not be happening at all. Executive producer Gail Berman recently appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast (via TV Line), and said the Buffy reboot is now "on pause."

Details as to why the show won't be moving forward were not shared, but Owusu-Breen hinted at some reasons while talking to the Slayerfest '98 podcast (via /Film) last year. "In the before-times, I was hired to reboot Buffy. I had a character I loved and I loved the world of vampires and I wanted to put a new girl up with vampires. But Hollywood being Hollywood and IP complications being what they are and a global pandemic, and whatnot... So the project is in the ether, I don't know if anything will happen with it, but I love the story that's in my head."

Buffy and Angel are currently streaming on Hulu.