‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot In The Works With Joss Whedon

Announced earlier today, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being developed. Although no network is attached to the show as of yet, THR has confirmed that Joss Whedon will be an executive producer on the show.

20th Century Fox Television has hired Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen to pen a script to reboot Whedon’s cult classic. The show will reportedly feature a black actress stepping into the role of Buffy, made famous by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to new reports, talks for a new Buffy show began as early as last Fall and the powers that be decided to move forward with pitching the show to networks after Breen was hired. According to THR, the new series will be “contemporary” and “build on the mythology of the original.”

Earlier this year, FOX Chairman and CEO Gary Newman talked to reporters about the potential of a Buffy remake.

“Reboots aren’t actually a focus for us,” Newman continued. “Most of the time it starts with a creator coming in. Admittedly, we chased The X-Files for a while. But when we first brought it back it was Chris and David and Gillian. The 24 franchise… we’ll always want it.”

“In this world with nearly 500 scripted series, getting a leg up on marketing is an opportunity,” Newman said, but noted that “If you do it cynically, if you don’t have a great creative reason to do it, I don’t think it’s going to work.”

As for Whedon, it appears that he’s certainly warmed up to a reboot, especially after previous comments to THR.

“I see a little bit of what I call monkey’s paw in these reboots. You bring something back, and even if it’s exactly as good as it was, the experience can’t be,” Whedon originally said. “You’ve already experienced it, and part of what was great was going through it for the first time.”

“You have to meet expectations and adjust it for the climate, which is not easily. Luckily most of my actors still look wonderful, but I’m not worried about them being creaky. I’m more worried about me being creaky as a storyteller. You don’t want that feeling that you should have left before the encore.”

What do you think Buffy fans? Are you excited for a reboot? Let us know in the comments below.

The show originally aired for seven years on The WB before it switched into The CW.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer concluded its run on television in 2003. The story has continued in the pages of the comics published by Dark Horse since 2007.