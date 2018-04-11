Burt Gummer Recaps the ‘Tremors’ Franchise In Under 3 Minutes

Coming in May, Michael Gross will reprise his role as Burt Gummer in a sixth Tremors film, titled Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell…but first, Gummer has a quick rundown of the previous five movies for those who might have missed them.

The rundown, which sets up the premise with an explanation of Tremors and then touches briefly on the four subsequent movies, lasts just under 3 minutes.

You can check it out above.

Gross also played Burt Gummer in a short-lived Tremors TV series for SYFY, but that is not referenced here — presumably because it is not packaged as part of the six-movie DVD box set that will be released alongside A Cold Day in Hell on May 1. Another TV series is reportedly in development with Tremors lead actor Kevin Bacon attached, although he has not been a significant part of the Tremors franchise in years the way Gross has.

You can see Universal’s official description of the film below:

Get ready for a wild and lethal adventure in the next chapter of the beloved cult-classic Tremors franchise, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, arriving on Blu-rayTM combo pack, DVD, Digital and On Demand on May 1, 2018 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, the original content production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Tremors patriarch Michael Gross (“Family Ties,” “Suits”) reprises his iconic role as Graboid-hunting Burt Gummer along with Jamie Kennedy (“The Cleveland Show,” Scream franchise) as Burt’s son Travis Welker in this all-new terrifying yet hilarious movie filled with even more quick-witted humor, screwball antics and action-packed thrills than ever before.

The perfect mix of action, horror and comedy, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital comes fully loaded with exclusive bonus features that will take audiences deeper into the outrageous world of Tremors, with special behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the film, an up-close look at the very first underwater Graboid attack, and commentary from the filmmakers.

Burt Gummer (Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the arctic tundra, Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, but before he can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom — but to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid!

Additionally, Tremors: The Complete Collection will also be available on DVD on May 1, 2018, which will include Tremors, Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors: The Legend Begins, Tremors 5: Bloodlines and the newest film, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell.

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell is available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 1 and…well, you can probably guess what happens next.