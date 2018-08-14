‘Castle Rock’ Renewed For Season 2

The Stephen King and J.J. Abrams team-up project for Hulu, Castle Rock, is off to a strong start, and now has a second season renewal to boot.

Castle Rock is set in the Stephen King multiverse and is executive produced by Abrams with Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason as showrunners (via THR). The project is just now hitting its sixth episode of the first season, but Hulu says Castle Rock is the most successful first-season original content show for them, so a renewal is a no-brainer. Hulu says it has the highest consumption, reach, and view-through rates for any Hulu original in its first and second week and season 2 will follow a similar formula to the first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the self-contained story season format will return, the cast might not. Sources say that the second season could feature an entirely new cast, but that hasn’t been confirmed. The first season is 10 episodes, but it is also not known if that will remain the same for season 2.

The duo of Shaw and Thomason will return for season 2, and Thomason confirmed the second season will have a true beginning and end like the first season.

“Each season is going to be its own self-contained story: beginning, middle, and end,” Thomason said. “But I think that just as the books do, we want to surprise viewers with the ways in which the stories intersect. Just as the places the characters pop up in very unexpected ways throughout the books, that’s the kind of anthology that we would like to tell.”

“One of the things about the King universe or multiverse is that some very strange things can happen when it comes to the ways that the stories unfold, and hopefully there’ll be surprises along the way in terms of how the anthology works in that way,” Thomason added. “It’s pretty delicious that Kathy Bates played both Dolores Claiborne and Annie Wilkes when you really think about that question in the movie adaptations. But I think that there’s something for us about being faithful to the way that Steve does it in the books, that almost feels like the anthology format has already been laid out for us.”

No release date for the new season has been set, but you can catch the current season on Hulu.

Are you excited for the new season of Castle Rock? Let us know in the comments!