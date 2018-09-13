What Does the ‘Castle Rock’ Mid-Credits Scene Mean for Season 2?

The season finale of Castle Rock has landed on Hulu and, while the episode wrapped up some of the show’s storylines, a mid-credits scene may have teased what fans can expect in the next season.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Castle Rock

After the main storyline seemingly came to a conclusion, the credits shared a scene where Jackie Torrance (Jane Levy) was writing a recollection of the events in which she was forced to murder someone with an ax. This led her to reveal that she aimed to head towards the Overlook Hotel in Colorado, where her uncle had served as caretaker until he attempted to kill his family, as depicted in Stephen King‘s The Shining.

It’s easy to see how this could be setting up a quasi-sequel to the events of The Shining, yet with the core concept of the series being that it takes place in and around the fictional King community of Castle Rock, Maine, abandoning the town could contradict the show’s title.

“Here’s where we’ll probably be infuriatingly tight-lipped, but what I would say is that we would sure love to see Jackie explore the Overlook Hotel,” series co-creator Sam Shaw shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Part of the fun of Season Two and beyond will be seeing what some of the questions [will be]. The penultimate episode of this season points to the idea that there are other worlds than these, and in this final tag there’s this sense that there are worlds of Stephen King’s that this show may explore eventually that are more far-flung than the state of Maine.”

Despite previous reports emphasizing that the show would take an anthology format, Shaw and co-creator Dustin Thomason aim to take a page from King’s playbook in how each season will connect with one another

“Part of what we always set out to do from the beginning is tell a new story each season, to see things we haven’t seen before from the point of view of characters we haven’t met before in any season,” Shaw explained. “That said, I think there’s something really terrific with the way Steve handles his anthology and his universe — you see Father Callahan in Salem’s Lot and then you bump up against him again in a huge way in The Dark Tower. The pleasure of finding your way back to stories or characters you’ve seen before in unexpected ways is a huge, exciting advantage of this series. I think it’s something that we can do, and allow it to be an anthology but still embrace stories and characters that we love. It just may not happen in the way that one might expect.”

The first season of Castle Rock is available in its entirety on Hulu.

