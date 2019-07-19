Cats Trailer With Us Song is Creepiest Thing You’ll Ever See

The first trailer for Cats, the next classic musical to hit the big screen, was released yesterday and it’s all the Internet can talk about. Directed by Tom Hooper (Les Misérables, The King’s Speech), the new movie has been the subject of memes and jokes that will delight even folks who aren’t musical fans. Many people have joked that the new trailer is terrifying, with the CGI cat people looking quite unlike anything anyone has ever seen before. One of the trends has been setting the trailer to different music, which one comedian did with the remixed version “I Got 5 On It” by Luniz, which was used for Jordan Peele‘s Us trailer.

I put the song from Us onto the Cats trailer and I think it fits better. pic.twitter.com/VMBlbeDQs5 — “Ian” Abramson (@ianabramson) July 18, 2019

“I put the song from Us onto the Cats trailer and I think it fits better,” Ian Abramson wrote.

The tweet currently has over 18,000 retweets and 65,000 likes, even attracting the attention of the Us director:

Many people commented on the post:

“Oh wow this is a masterpiece,” @ItsDanSheehan wrote.

“Art,” @ArtDecider declared.

“This version actually makes it seem like it’ll be a good movie,” @MrWillMiles joked.

“You know you’ve made a f***ed up film when you give Jordan Peele the creeps,” @phil_addison04 added.

The overall jokes about Cats have been pretty hilarious. Here’s a small sample of some of the funniest tweets:

I don’t know why you’re all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 18, 2019

took a screenshot from the #CatsMovie trailer at exactly the wrong time and now I am cursed pic.twitter.com/FCnv7hsSrq — Melissa Leon (@MelissaHLeon) July 19, 2019

Cats stars Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, and Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy.

Cats will be released in theaters on December 20th. Us is currently available for home-viewing.

