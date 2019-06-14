Two More Toy Story Favorites Become Chucky’s Victims in New Child’s Play Posters

Audiences first met the killer doll Chucky in 1988’s Child’s Play, depicting the story of a young boy who claimed his doll could come to life. While his mom didn’t initially believe him, she found out the hard way that Chucky really was more than just a doll, as he possessed the spirit of a murderer which allowed him to act out his violent tendencies. In 1995, Pixar delivered audiences a much more whimsical adventure about toys that come to life with Toy Story, which earned three sequels. Later this month, the two franchises face off against one another when they open new films the same weekend, with the latest posters for Child’s Play showing the aftermath of Chucky colliding with Mr. Potato Head and Rex.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film was directed by Lars Klevberg.

While the original film in the Child’s Play series leaned into traditional slasher tropes, subsequent films fully embraced the more absurd nature of the concept. Star Aubrey Plaza previously detailed how the unique tone drew her to the project.

“I love it so much,” Plaza revealed to The Hollywood Reporter about the reboot. “To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven’t seen our film, just the trailer, but it’s a real throwback horror movie. It’s almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it. The reason I did it was for how beautiful the script was. It doesn’t feel like a hokey, shticky, campy movie. If you remember the original Child’s Play, it was a drama! It wasn’t that funny. As the franchise went on, it became something else. The remake really captures the original.”

The actress also noted that, while the original film was more of a slasher, depicting a killer running rampant, the new film will be more psychological in nature.

“I play Karen, the mother, and I have less interaction with Chucky than the actor who plays my son does. I can’t reveal too much,” Plaza admitted. “We’re not supposed to talk about Chucky. It builds for Karen in a way that I’m interacting with Chucky by the end, but I’m mostly dealing with my son — who I almost believe is behind the mayhem. The horror of it all will be for the audience. For me, it’s more of a psychological thriller.”

The new Child’s Play and Toy Story 4 land in theaters on June 21st.

