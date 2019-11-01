Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Kiernan Shipka Shows Off Comics Accurate Halloween Costume

Yesterday was Halloween, which means the Internet was graced with many celebrities’ costumes on social media, including Kiernan Shipka‘s. The actor is best known for playing the titular role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and her costume was the perfect homage to her character. Shipka dressed up at the comic version of Sabrina, and she absolutely nailed it. The official Twitter account for Archie Comics shared the photo, clearly impressed with the actor’s costume skills.

The official account for Chilling Adventure of Sabrina also shared a photo of the costume:

Videos by ComicBook.com

now that halloween is over ‘brina can just go back to being herself pic.twitter.com/7EIv5JUr7C — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) November 1, 2019

“Now that Halloween is over ‘Brina can just go back to being herself,” they wrote.

“This is the perfect Halloween treat,” Archie Comics replied.

Many people commented on the posts, clearly impressed:

“KIERNAN DID THAT,” @odairhee wrote.

“That picture is in my header,” @lnmybloodlive added.

However, most people are just anxious to get a glimpse of season three:

“THIS IS CUTE BUT WHERES THE TRAILER SIR/MAAM ???,” @angelicgavins wrote.

“If you care about my mental health you’ll tell Netflix to release the date and trailer for pt3,” @odairhee added.

In addition to her classic Sabrina look, Shipka also channeled her character’s Dark Lord while posing with her onscreen boyfriend Gavin Leatherwood (Nick Scratch) as well as her rumored real boyfriend, Christian Coppola.

View this post on Instagram let’s go to hell A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

While specific details on season three have yet to be announced, it was revealed back in September that the series had wrapped filming. The new season will feature a “very fun” heel turn for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as Sabrina wants to travel to Hell to rescue Nick Scratch.

“I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed at a Television Critics Association press event last month. “We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.”

Are you excited to check out Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now available on Netflix.