Horror

‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Photos Reveal New Looks at Main Characters

It looks like the witching hour of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has only just begun.Earlier […]

By

It looks like the witching hour of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has only just begun.

Earlier today, Netflix unveiled a slew of new stills for their upcoming live-action series, which will follow Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) as she battles dark forces and deals with her human-witch heritage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you paid close attention to last week’s official trailer, then you probably saw some of the show’s ensemble, ranging from new characters, to fresh takes on fan-favorites like Hilda (Lucy Davis), Zelda (Miranda Otto), and Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch). But either way, these new stills give fans even more of an idea of what to expect with the series, and have also become the fodder for some pretty great memes. Click on through to check out all of the new stills.

Hilda and Zelda

Sabrina’s Friends

Harvey Kinkle

Antagonists

Ambrose and Nicholas

Madam Satan

Premiere Date

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Friday, October 26th, on Netflix.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts