‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Photos Reveal New Looks at Main Characters

It looks like the witching hour of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has only just begun.

Earlier today, Netflix unveiled a slew of new stills for their upcoming live-action series, which will follow Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) as she battles dark forces and deals with her human-witch heritage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you paid close attention to last week’s official trailer, then you probably saw some of the show’s ensemble, ranging from new characters, to fresh takes on fan-favorites like Hilda (Lucy Davis), Zelda (Miranda Otto), and Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch). But either way, these new stills give fans even more of an idea of what to expect with the series, and have also become the fodder for some pretty great memes. Click on through to check out all of the new stills.

Hilda and Zelda

Now that you’ve met Sabrina (https://t.co/BbI63q0hyb) let’s get to know the other characters that make @sabrinanetflix one of the year’s most anticipated new shows! First, aunts Zelda and Hilda, sisters who couldn’t be more different—except when it comes to protecting their niece pic.twitter.com/4ou8Iolc69 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 17, 2018

Sabrina’s Friends

Then there are Sabrina’s friends: Rosalind (@JazSinclair), the empowered daughter of Greendale’s minister, and Susie (Lachlan Watson), brave in the face of school bullying and an even more terrifying supernatural threat at home. pic.twitter.com/YAWhv64Bs5 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 17, 2018

Harvey Kinkle

Sabrina’s boyfriend Harvey (@RossLynch) is the prince charming of this dark fairy tale, despite being completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart. pic.twitter.com/JTH365XaJr — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 17, 2018

Antagonists

Speaking of dark forces, there’s Agatha (@adelinerudo_), Prudence (@TatsBGats), and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen) — a.k.a The Weird Sisters, a trio of powerful witches from the Academy of Unseen Arts, which is run by Father Blackwood (@1RichardCoyle), High Priest of the Church of Night. pic.twitter.com/Hw0NDc3wHo — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 17, 2018

Ambrose and Nicholas

Let’s talk warlocks: There’s Ambrose Spellman (@ChancePerdomo), Sabrina’s witty, puckish, and pan-sexual cousin from England and Nicholas Scratch (@gtleatherwood), a new schoolmate of Sabrina’s who is also an acolyte of her father’s teachings. pic.twitter.com/EhTU4K2dLb — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 17, 2018

Madam Satan

Finally, there’s Mary Wardwell (@MichelleGomez), Sabrina’s mentor. But that was before the devil’s handmaiden possessed Mary—now she is Madam Satan, a cunning manipulator who takes advantage of Sabrina’s affection for her host body as she tries to lure her down the Path of Night! pic.twitter.com/2HTx0CFSqv — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 17, 2018

Premiere Date

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Friday, October 26th, on Netflix.