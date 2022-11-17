Chucky Fans Stunned After One of Its Biggest Stars Exploded, Literally

Spoilers follow! The latest episode of Chucky was a big one for the series with all of its plot lines converging into one, and very nearly feeling like a season finale (but there's still one episode to go!). Central to the episode however was the big exorcism scene, with Good Chucky having his piece of Chucky's soul exorcised out of him (and, naturally, sent to hell) only for Chucky Prime to take over the Good Guy Doll he was inhabiting. There's only one person for that job of course, Devon Sawa's Father Bryce. Sadly, things don't go as planned.

For starters, when Father Bryce calls The Vatican to get permission to perform an exorcism on Chucky...he gets excommunicated, meaning he's been kicked out of the Catholic Church. Despite this, he makes sure to disrobe in a moment built exclusively for his fans while also preparing to carry out the exorcism anyway. As fans may have expected, the exorcism of Good Chucky comes with plenty of references to The Exorcist including green pea-soup vomit, a reference to someone's mother taking part in a certain activity in hell, but also, a priest becoming possessed in the end. After the exorcism is carried out, the Good Guy Doll floats into the air, only to fall back to the ground and the soul of Chucky to possess Devon Sawa

With their two souls inhabiting one body, and one of them bound for hell, there's only one thing that can happen next, Devon Sawa's Father Bryce explodes. Naturally, fans of Chucky and Devon Sawa were taken aback by this, and you can see their reactions to it all below.