Chucky Fans Stunned After One of Its Biggest Stars Exploded, Literally
Spoilers follow! The latest episode of Chucky was a big one for the series with all of its plot lines converging into one, and very nearly feeling like a season finale (but there's still one episode to go!). Central to the episode however was the big exorcism scene, with Good Chucky having his piece of Chucky's soul exorcised out of him (and, naturally, sent to hell) only for Chucky Prime to take over the Good Guy Doll he was inhabiting. There's only one person for that job of course, Devon Sawa's Father Bryce. Sadly, things don't go as planned.
For starters, when Father Bryce calls The Vatican to get permission to perform an exorcism on Chucky...he gets excommunicated, meaning he's been kicked out of the Catholic Church. Despite this, he makes sure to disrobe in a moment built exclusively for his fans while also preparing to carry out the exorcism anyway. As fans may have expected, the exorcism of Good Chucky comes with plenty of references to The Exorcist including green pea-soup vomit, a reference to someone's mother taking part in a certain activity in hell, but also, a priest becoming possessed in the end. After the exorcism is carried out, the Good Guy Doll floats into the air, only to fall back to the ground and the soul of Chucky to possess Devon Sawa
With their two souls inhabiting one body, and one of them bound for hell, there's only one thing that can happen next, Devon Sawa's Father Bryce explodes. Naturally, fans of Chucky and Devon Sawa were taken aback by this, and you can see their reactions to it all below.
Still laughing
I’m still laughing at the fact Devon sawa just fucking exploded 30 times #chucky— riv CHUCKY TIME (@mtvsarcasm) November 17, 2022
RIPs
rest in pieces father bryce #chucky pic.twitter.com/Wn4Rp12Ns1— CHUCKY SPOILERS jelf on the manushelf / JudahHead (@MLMPHOBE) November 17, 2022
It's tradition
I hope they kill Devon Sawa every season and just keep bringing him back as different characters #chucky— 👑King Legend 👑 (@IamLegendNC) November 17, 2022
Sorry to this man
Cleanup on aisle Devon sawa #chucky pic.twitter.com/BosEDZ80Om— emily :) (@Ewobbuffet) November 17, 2022
All the blood
My tv sucks, but damn @ChuckyIsReal !!!! #chucky pic.twitter.com/byu2kgYvzn— Björgvin Arnarson (@bjorgvinarn) November 17, 2022
Too Good
IM SORRY BUT THEM KILLING DEVON SAWA IN THE MOST CREATIVE WAYS IS MY FAVORITE PART OF THE CHUCKY SERIES LIKE THAT WAS TOO GOOD— Justine🦋 (@Yikes_Justine) November 17, 2022
All gas
Devon Sawa can't catch a break in this show lmao #chucky— Rob Lucci 🏁🐍 (@VandalSavage_) November 17, 2022
We can only hope
Don’t worry guys Devon Sawa will have a new role next season #chucky— Shamir Smith (@SSBleachfan) November 17, 2022
Devon speaks
