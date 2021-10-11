Chucky TV Series Will Address a Major Franchise Question

With the upcoming Chucky TV series, franchise creator Don Mancini will not only get the chance to expand his horizons as a storyteller but also bring in pieces and plot threads from every film in the thirty years of Chucky. It’s already been confirmed that the series will pick up from the events of 2017’s surviving cast members from both Child’s Play and Child’s Play 2, but in a new interview Mancini confirmed that one outstanding plot thread will also be addressed, and fans have been waiting 16 years for it.

For those that may not recall, 2005’s Seed of Chucky, the final in the series to be released theatrically, was an incredibly meta take on the franchise and wholly embraced its camp aesthetic. Central to the film is the fact that Jennifer Tilly, who previously played and voiced Chucky’s “Bride” Tiffany, appears in the film as a fictional version of herself, a working actress in Hollywood who is starring in Chucky films. By the end of the movie though Tiffany the doll has pulled the franchise-favorite body-swapping magic and has gotten herself inside the body of Jennifer Tilly, and the new TV show will finally bring some closure to this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What’s going on is that Tiffany has taken over the body, life, career, and lifestyle of Jennifer Tilly,” Mancini revealed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “And she presents to the world as Jennifer Tilly and enjoys all of the social and financial cache that that gives her and allows her to do her demented stuff on the down low….It’s so zany, in fact, that…in Cult of Chucky, I was explicitly made not to lean into that too much. Because they were afraid it was too zany. But I don’t think it is. And again, that was another aspect of all of this that I feel like in a TV show, with eight hours of storytelling, that is the perfect venue with which to go crazy with that kind of thing and really have fun with it.”

Alongside Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, the Chucky TV series will naturally bring back Brad Dourif as the voice of the titular doll with his real-life daughter Fiona reprising as Nica from Curse/Cult of Chucky. The series will also include Alex Vincent returning to the role Andy which he played in the original Child’s Play and Child’s Play 2, plus Christine Elise McCarthy, who took on the part of Andy’s foster sister Kyle in Child’s Play 2.

Chucky premieres on SYFY and USA Network on Tuesday, October 12 at 10 PM ET.