Crawl Trailer Previews New Alligator Horror Film

Hurricanes are a tense and difficult enough event to get through without having more danger poured on top, but that’s exactly what happens in Crawl, the new horror film from Paramount Pictures. The new film comes from director Alexandre Aja and producers Craig Flores and Sam Raimi. As you can see in the new trailer for the upcoming film, the tension will rise with the water level, but people will soon realize that the flooding and possibility of drowning aren’t the most dangerous elements at play here when alligators are around.

Crawl puts fans in the shoes of Hayley, played by Kaya Scodelario. Despite orders to evacuate before a powerful hurricane hits, she stays in the city to look for her missing father. Thankfully she does find him, but becomes trapped inside the house with him after meeting what injured him in the first place. They’ll later be joined by some rescue workers as well, but even with the added help, there’s not much you can do when you’re surrounded by deadly alligators, who with the rising water levels are more and more in their element.

The film also seems to play with sound quite a bit, both as part of the story (distracting the alligators) and as part of the trailer, and you can watch it for yourself in the video above.

You can find the official description for Crawl below:

“When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (#KayaScodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (#BarryPepper). Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.”

Crawl is set to release in theaters on July 12th.

