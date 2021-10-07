Creepshow Clip Features an Intense Art Negotiation (Exclusive)

As any eBay user can tell you, negotiations can get intense when multiple people are all vying to secure a sought-after item, but those digital exchanges are nothing like what we see in the latest episode of Shudder’s Creepshow, which is now streaming. When a lowly Best Buy employee makes an unexpected discovery, what could potentially bring fortune ends up opening an entirely different can of worms, with his life surely changing in drastic ways. You can check out a clip from the latest episode above and watch the latest full episode of Creepshow on Shudder starting today.

The segment “The Last Tsuburaya” is described, “An art collector purchases the last painting from an artist famous for creating terrifying works, but he never anticipated the ways the painting would change his life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page.

This TV adaptation debuted in 2019 and has been a major hit with horror fans who enjoy humor as much as unsettling storylines. While the overall series saw some setbacks due to the pandemic, excitement for the series was so strong that the minds behind the series still found ways to deliver fans both a Halloween and a holiday special to help hold them over as they awaited new episodes.

Earlier this year, Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero shared his excitement about the new season.

“For Season 3, the most fun thing about Creepshow is every episode is very different,” Nicotero pointed out to ComicBook.com. “I wrote a bunch of them, and I directed a lot of them. and I had Rusty [Cundieff] direct. John Harrison directed. Joe Lynch directed. I had all the same people that did Season 2 that came back.”

He continued, “There’s one episode called ‘Queen Bee’ that’s in the pilot, that’s in the first episode. It was written by Erik Sandoval and Michael Rousselet. And it’s sort of a Beyonce-type story. ‘What if all the people that admired this singer, they were being controlled by her because she was an alien?’ It’s that fun scenario … In the skeletons episode that we were talking about James Remar stars in that, and it’s a movie-lovers bonanza.”

New episodes of Creepshow premiere on Thursdays on Shudder.

Are you enjoying the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!