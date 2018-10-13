‘Creepshow’ Reboot Series Gets First Poster, Stephen King and Joe Hill to Contribute Stories

Titans of horror George Romero and Stephen King collided for 1982’s Creepshow, delivering audiences five tales of terror in an ode to EC horror comics. The Walking Dead‘s Greg Nicotero is developing a new TV series based on the film for Shudder, which got its first poster last week at New York Comic Con. The show’s panel also revealed that King and his son Joe Hill will contribute stories to the series.

Nicotero offered more details on what to expect on the Shudder streaming series, from episode length to the tone of the series.

“Nicotero stressed that the tone of the series would shift from story-to-story, with some taking a lighthearted comedic approach and others taking a much more frightening path,” Horror News Network recalled of the panel. “He also stated that each story would be ‘as long as they need to be’ and that he did not feel any pressure to fit the stories into segments of equal length.”

Much like the original film got a graphic novel adaptation compiling the film’s segments, Nicotero confirmed that the episodes will be getting digital comics that could one day end up being printed.

The original film was written by King and directed by Romero, with King also starring in one of the segments. While horror films had previously embraced the anthology format, Creepshow helped revive the structure with its comic book-inspired format. The film inspired two sequels, one from Romero and one in name only, and led to the creation of the horror TV series Tales from the Darkside. That series went on to be adapted into a film.

All iterations of Romero’s anthology films and series embraced the campy spirit of EC Comics, delivering healthy doses of horror and hilarity. Nicotero hopes to recreate that unique blend of tones in the new series.

“Creepshow is a project very close to my heart!” Nicotero shared in a statement when the series was first announced. “It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror… thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ which it was created.”

Stay tuned for details on the new Creepshow series ahead of its release next year.

