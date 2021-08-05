Original Creepshow Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Re-Release by Waxwork Records

✖

Waxwork Records has become a go-to destination for horror collectors with an interest in vinyl, with one of their earliest releases being the soundtrack to the 1982 film Creepshow. That original pressing of the album has been sold out for quite some time, due to the popularity of the film and the impressive release, so for those fans who might not have been able to score the limited release, Waxwork has confirmed that it will be offering a new release of the soundtrack on a new colorway. The new pressing of the Creepshow soundtrack on vinyl will be going on sale on August 6th.

Waxwork Records describes the release, "Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the deluxe soundtrack of George A. Romero and Stephen King’s seminal 1982 horror-anthology classic, Creepshow. Waxwork worked exhaustively with director George Romero and composer John Harrison to produce, for the very first time, the definitive Creepshow soundtrack experience."

"In collaboration with composer John Harrison (Day Of The Dead, Tales From The Darkside), Waxwork Records located the original, lost 1982 master tapes in an attic in Pittsburgh. Remixed and remastered for vinyl, Creepshow has never sounded better and features every piece of score music from the classic 1982 film including 'Father’s Day,' 'The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill,' 'The Crate,' 'Something to Tide You Over,' and 'They’re Creeping Up On You.'

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

"Creepshow features high-quality packaging with heavyweight old-style tip on gatefold jackets with built-in booklet pages, director liner notes from George A. Romero, composer liner notes from John Harrison, the complete score, 180 gram colored vinyl, printed inserts, and artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin."

The vinyl release, which is described as having a "Sea Algae" color, features:

Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket with Built In Booklet Page

Director Liner Notes by George A. Romero

Composer Liner Notes by John Harrison

11”x11” Printed Insert

Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin

The album's tracklist is as follows:

Side A

Prologue The Creepshow Welcomes You Henry Is Told The Family Secrets She Bashed His Head In Bedelia Arrives Where’s My Cake? I Want My Cake Nate Comes Out Of The Grave Henry Goes Looking Henry Meets Nate; Henry Gets Crushed I Got My Cake Sylvia On A Platter - A Meteor Arrives Jordy Discovers His Meteor Jordy Hallucinates And Takes A Bath From The Farm To The Beach Get In That Hole, Harry If You Can Hold Your Breath Richard Watches Them Drown From The Beach To The College

Side B

Mike Discovers The Crate Dex And Mike Move The Crate Dex And Mike Open The Crate Mike Meets Fluffy Henry Leaves Wilma A Note Wilma Looks Under The Stairs Wake Up! Wake Up! Fluffy Eats Wilma Henry Dumps Fluffy What Are Friends For? Bastards Bugs Start Creeping Up On Pratt Blackout The End Of Pratt Garbage Men Find Billy's Comic Book Until Next Time

Grab your copy of the new release of Creepshow on the Waxworks Records website on August 6th.

Will you be adding the record to your collection?