Cuckoo: NEON Releases Trippy Trailer for New Horror Movie

It’s been a big year for unconventional horror experiences, and the upcoming Hunter Schafer-starring Cuckoo looks to continue that trend, with its latest trailer highlighting the absurdity and terror of the experience. The new movie comes from NEON, with this trailer offering only a glimpse at the bizarre narrative that is set to unfold, and even though this promo only scratches the surface of the film’s terror, it showcases how audiences are in for a wild ride while also keeping us perplexed. You can check out the all-new trailer below before Cuckoo lands in theaters on August 9th.

Cuckoo is described by NEON, “Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.”

Also starring in the film are Dan Stevens (The Guest), Jessica Henwick (Underwater), Marton Csókás (Freelance), Greta Fernández (Santo), and Jan Bluthardt (Luz).

NEON added of the upcoming project, “Following his festival sensation Luz, German director Tilman Singer has once again succeeded in creating an atmospheric and visually outstanding horror trip with an original plot and perfidious twists.”

Studio and distributor NEON was founded in 2017 and while films like Colossal, Ingrid Goes West, and Revenge were hits with genre audiences, 2019 was the year that put them on the map, thanks to the release of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. The movie was a tremendous critical success, going on to score the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as the Oscar for Best Picture, in addition to coveted BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards.

NEON has continued to push boundaries with genre offerings like The Lodge, Possessor, Titane, and Infinity Pool, and while the success earned by Parasite made for a monumental year, 2024 could mark another milestone for NEON. Between this year’s Immaculate and Longlegs, NEON has released some of the year’s most talked-about horror movies, with Cuckoo possibly making for a third offering that captivates horror audiences.

Cuckoo hits theaters on August 9th.

