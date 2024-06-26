Horror Movie Cuckoo Has Release Date Pushed Back

One of the most anticipated horror movies of the summer has just earned an extra week's worth of anticipation, as NEON has announced that the Hunter Schafer-starring Cuckoo has been pushed back a week from its most recent release date. Funnily enough, this release date reflects a date that the movie previously held, so while some movies earn delays due to unexpected behind-the-scenes snags, this is likely an attempt by NEON to maximize the film's potential. The movie was originally set to hit theaters this past May, though it was ultimately pushed to August 9th, then up to August 2nd, and now it is once again slated to be released on August 9th.

Cuckoo is described by NEON, "Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family."

Also starring in the film are Dan Stevens (The Guest), Jessica Henwick (Underwater), Marton Csókás (Freelance), Greta Fernández (Santo), and Jan Bluthardt (Luz).

Neon added of the upcoming project, "Following his festival sensation Luz, German director Tilman Singer has once again succeeded in creating an atmospheric and visually outstanding horror trip with an original plot and perfidious twists."

As far as release delays are concerned, this is a relatively minimal one, but given the buzz that the movie has been earning at festival screenings all year, fans will still be a bit disappointed that they'll have to wait a bit longer to see what the excitement is all about. Ahead of the release of Cuckoo, NEON will also be releasing the horror film Longlegs in July, starring Nicolas Cage as a freaky serial killer, while the studio unleashed the nun-themed horror movie Immaculate in theaters back in March.

By the end of the year, it's possible that NEON could take up three spots on best-of-the-year lists this December.

Cuckoo lands in theaters on August 9th.

