Director James Wan Celebrates 18th Anniversary of Saw

These days, James Wan is best known for helming huge franchise movies such as Aquaman and Furious Seven, but his directorial debut spawned a pretty big franchise of its own. Back in 2004, Saw was released, and over the course of 18 years, it's been followed by nine sequels. In honor of the movie's anniversary, Wan took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion and share a throwback photo.

"18 years ago today my original SAW came out. How's that possible, nearly 2 decades now!! Ok, I was a child when I made this, my first movie. And I looked like I was about to join a K-Pop band 😄 #throwback #SAW," Wan wrote. You can check out his photo below:

Is Saw 10 Happening?

Last year saw the release of Spiral, the ninth movie in the Saw franchise. In August, it was announced that Saw 10 is officially in the works at Lionsgate. Months after screenwriter Josh Stolberg teased work on the film, the studio revealed that it has scheduled the film for Halloween 2023. Editor-turned-director Kevin Greutert is returning to the franchise to helm the movie, having previously directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. Wan has served as Executive Producer on the Saw sequels, and they're not the only horror franchises he's involved with. This month, The Conjuring 4 was also announced.

Is James Wan Involved With The Conjuring 4?

It's been a little over a year since the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and fans have been waiting on news of a fourth installment to the franchise. The first two movies were helmed by Wan who is returning to produce the next movie. It was announced last week that The Conjuring 4 is in the works with Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, penning the script with Wan and Peter Safran. Johnson-McGoldrick also wrote the scripts for The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Will There Be a Malignant 2?

Last year, Wan directed another fan-favorite horror, Malignant. The director recently spoke with The AV Club about the possibility of a sequel.

"This is what I would say for Malignant 2: If the fans want it, I want them to make a big noise with the studio," Wan shared. "And that's how you did it. #RestoreTheMalignantUniverse. That's what needs to be done for a Malignant 2 to happen."

Stay tuned for more updates about Wan's upcoming horror projects as well as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.