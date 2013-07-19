The Conjuring 4 in the Works From Aquaman 2 Writer

It's been a little over a year since the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and fans have been waiting on news of a fourth installment to the franchise. The first two movies were helmed by James Wan, who is also known for directing Aquaman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the connection between the two franchises will continue as Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, is set to pen the script with Wan and Peter Safran. Johnson-McGoldrick also wrote the scripts for The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

According to the report, Wan and Safran will be returning to produce the fourth installment. The duo has had a hand in every movie in "The Conjuring Universe," including the upcoming The Nun 2. The Conjuring movies are based on the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have portrayed the couple in all of The Conjuring movies as well as Annabelle Comes Home. Wilson and Farmiga are expected to reprise their roles, but THR reports that no deals have been made yet. Currently, the fourth movie's story is being kept under wraps.

How Many Movies Are in The Conjuring Universe?

So far, The Conjuring franchise consists of eight movies with The Nun being the highest-grossing of the bunch. While it's not considered a favorite among the movies, the prequel to The Conjuring 2 brought in over $360 million at the global box office, almost $50 million higher than the #2 title on the list while 2013's The Conjuring earned $317 million globally. The order of title releases are as follows: The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, The Curse of La Llorona, Annabelle Comes Home, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

What Is The Nun 2 About?

As for The Nun sequel, you can check out a previously released synopsis here: "1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN." The film is being directed by Michael Chaves who directed the spinoff The Curse of La Llorona as well as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The Nun 2 will see Bonnie Aarons reprise her role as the Demon Nun along with Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene. Previously, it was announced that Storm Reid had also been cast in the film in a starring role.

Stay tuned for more updates about The Conjuring 4.