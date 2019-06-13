Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep First Poster Released, Trailer Teased

Doctor Sleep will bring the sequel to Stephen King’s The Shining to the big screen, and horror fans are eager to see the first footage make its debut. The trailer for Doctor Sleep is close to dropping – something that Warner Bros. is letting viewers know, by debuting the first poster for the film.

Check out the poster for Doctor Sleep below, along with a pretty clear indicator of when the trailer is dropping:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doctor Sleep was directed by Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Haunting of Hill House) and stars Ewan McGregor as the grown-up version of The Shining‘s child protagonist, Danny Torrance. He’s joined in the film by co-stars Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible 5 & 6), Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek), Zahn McClarnon (Westworld), and Jacob Tremblay (The Predator). You can check out the full synopsis for Doctor Sleep, below:

“On highways across America, a tribe of people called The True Knot travel in search of sustenance. They look harmless – mostly old, lots of polyester, and married to their RVs. But as Dan Torrance knows, and tween Abra Stone learns, The True Knot are quasi-immortal, living off the “steam” that children with the “shining” produce when they are slowly tortured to death. Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel where he spent one horrific childhood year, Dan has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant “shining” power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes “Doctor Sleep.” Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan’s own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra’s soul…”

While this may be a sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep is clearly playing with some different sort of material than the original story. That different approach made Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep novel somewhat divisive for readers – which could be the same for viewers who come to this Doctor Sleep trailer with no real knowledge of what the story is about.

Warner Bros. already has a big win for Stephen King movies, thanks to the popularity of the It: Chapter Two trailer that recently dropped. Hopefully that trend will continue.