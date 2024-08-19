28 Years Later Trilogy Gets Surprising Update

The second of three planned 28 Years Later movies is already underway, according to producer Andrew Macdonald. Speaking at the Edinburgh Film Festival, Macdonald revealed that production has wrapped on 28 Years Later, and that there are plans for two more movies (with all three written by Garland and produced by Danny Boyle). Speaking alongside filmmaker Alex Garland at the film festival, the duo broke the news that not only is 28 Years Later wrapped, but progress on the sequels is already moving on before Years is even in theaters.

“We’re making, hopefully three more 28 films with the first one called 28 Years Later that Alex has written, and Danny has directed, and has finished shooting,” Macdonald said (via THR). “Then we’re just about to start, tomorrow morning, actually, part two. And then we hope there’s gonna be a third part and it’s a trilogy.”

28 Years Later is set to star Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. Currently, details about the plot of the film have not been revealed.

28 Days Later followed Jim (Murphy), a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma only to find that the accidental release of a highly contagious and aggression-inducing virus has caused a total breakdown of society. The film also starred Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson. Well received by both audiences and critics, the film was credited for revitalizing the zombie horror genre and numerous zombie-themed films followed.

Recently, producer Tom Rothman told Deadline that Murphy will return “in a surprising way and in a way that grows,” adding, “This is Danny at his best, combined with a very commercial genre, like we had with Edgar Wright and Baby Driver. Sometimes when you put a real signature director into a commercial arena, it elevates it.”

28 Days Later got a sequel in 2007 with 28 Weeks Later, following efforts to create a safe zone in London after two young siblings break protocol to find a photograph of their mother and end up reintroducing the Rage Virus to the safe zone in the process. That film starred Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Imogen Poots, Idris Elba, and others. It was fairly positively received, but not quite the massive success that the first one was.

28 Years Later is set to open in theaters on June 20, 2025.