The Conjuring Star Posts Touching Goodbye to Franchise (and Kills Our Hopes of a TV Return)

The Conjuring series of films has been a much bigger success than anyone could have imagined. Based on the fictionalized exploits of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the movies became iconic and created a series of films and spin-off series that have chilled moviegoers for over decade. There’s even been confirmation of a TV spinoff of the franchise, one that many fans hoped that stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson would make returns for. On top of that, the final movie in the series, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is ending production. It’s a very exciting time for fans of the franchise, but an Instagram post from Farmiga sees the star saying good-bye to the series, killing hopes of her return for the TV show.

In the post, which features of picture of her and Wilson as Ed and Lorraine on their wedding day, Farmiga wrote, “Roundabout 5,000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said ‘I do’ to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren. Today, he wraps. I have another 12 hours of laughter and insanity with him and then abruptly, he will walk off set, peel off sweat-soaked demonologist garb, shave off his side burns, flash that dazzling smile and bid our fake marriage adieu,” Farmiga continued. “Yeah… I got them feels today. It was a match made in heaven, PWilz. A hell of an era. Here’s to 12 years. I cherish you.”

This final farewell seemingly kills off any hopes of the two stars returning for the TV show. In real life, Lorraine outlived Ed by thirteen years, dying in 2019, so there was always the potential to have more stories about Lorraine on her own. Farmiga’s post basically kills any hope of one of the principle cast members of The Conjuring returns, dashing the hopes of fans. While the TV show is still highly anticipated, this is definitely going to put a damper on the excitement of some longtime fans. Farmiga and Wilson were the heart of the franchise, and it’s hard to envision The Conjuring without the two of them.

The Conjuring has created a series of beloved horror films, and the TV spinoff has a lot to live up to. It’ll be interesting to see whether it can stand up without the bedrock of Farmiga and Wilson. Farmiga’s touching farewell to the series shows how much it’s meant to her and her career. Hopefully, The Conjuring: Last Rites will be the send-off for the series that fans have hoped for, one that matches Farmiga’s heartfelt post.

The Conjuring: Last Rites opens on September 5, 2025.