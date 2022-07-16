Evil Creators Tease Upcoming Episode Inspired by TikTok

Fans of Paramount+'s Evil might want to brace themselves for a seriously unsettling episode. While the hit streaming series is no stranger to scary and unsettling episodes, series creators Robert and Michelle King tease there could be some scary episodes to come — and the upcoming Sunday episode is "sort of inspired by TikTok.

Speaking with TVLine, the Kings were asked if viewers have seen the series' most unsettling episode yet and while the Kings didn't have a direct answer, they did say that once any episode hits the screen, those scary elements tend to have more impact.

"Sometimes it's not easy to know which ones are going to be the scariest when you're making them because the visual effects aren't in place yet," Michelle King said. "Once it's on the screen, it has more impact."

The Kings also noted that Sunday's "The Demon of Algorithms" is "sort of inspired by TikTok". That episode is described as "a single mother enlists the team to look into the potentially demonic ways the viral app TipTop is terrorizing her family."

Evil is currently in its third season, and it was recently announced that Paramount+ had renewed the series for Season 4.

Evil is a psychological procedural that explores the supernatural through the lenses of both religion and science. The series stars Katja Herbers as a forensic psychologist and Mike Colter as a Catholic priest, who are put together to investigate supernatural occurrences despite their opposing worldviews. The series also stars Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

After being a substantial hit on CBS, Evil was moved to Paramount+, where it has gained even more popularity. Creators Robert and Michelle King opened up about how the move ultimately helped the show.

"We always felt in terms of content the show would benefit from being on a streaming platform where we had a little more latitude in terms of gore, sexuality, cursing, and length of the episodes," Michelle told Business Insider. "At this point it feels like networks are taking fewer risks, and riskier product is going on streaming services. Most of these conglomerates now have a choice. They don't just have a broadcast network."

Are you curious about Evil's TikTok inspired episode? Have you been enjoying Season 3 thus far?