Evil Renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+

The supernatural stories of Evil are returning to Paramount+ for another season. Evil, a show that originally debuted on CBS before moving to Paramount+, has been a big hit for the streaming service since its arrival. The series is currently in its third season, with four currently available on the streaming platform, but Paramount has seen enough to keep the train rolling for at least another season.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that it had renewed Evil for Season 4. It will still be a while before the new season makes it to the TVs around the country, given that Season 3 is currently airing new episodes, but there will be more in store when Season 3 comes to a close.

Evil is a psychological procedural that explores the supernatural through the lenses of both religion and science. The series stars Katja Herbers as a forensic psychologist and Mike Colter as a Catholic priest, who are put together to investigate supernatural occurrences despite their opposing worldviews. The series also stars Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

After being a substantial hit on CBS, Evil was moved to Paramount+, where it has gained even more popularity. Creators Robert and Michelle King opened up about how the move ultimately helped the show.

"We always felt in terms of content the show would benefit from being on a streaming platform where we had a little more latitude in terms of gore, sexuality, cursing, and length of the episodes," Michelle told Business Insider. "At this point it feels like networks are taking fewer risks, and riskier product is going on streaming services. Most of these conglomerates now have a choice. They don't just have a broadcast network."

"I don't think we would have been renewed [for season three] if it stayed network because network is appealing to a certain kind of taste," Robert added. "This is outside the CBS network brand a bit."

Have you been enjoying Evil's third season? Are you looking forward to Season 4? Let us know in the comments!