A Full-Size, Wearable Ash Williams Evil Dead Chainsaw Hand Replica Is Here

You can get your Halloween costume sorted out in record time this year thanks to Syndicate Collectibles, who have launched a full-size, wearable replica of Ash Williams' (Bruce Campbell's) chainsaw hand from the 1992 Sam Rami horror classic Army of Darkness. They went all out with the bloody details, and even added chainsaw sound effects that can be turned on and off with the flick of a switch.

Of course, you don't have to be an Evil Dead fan to want an awesome chainsaw hand, and we're happy to report that making that dream a reality isn't absurdly expensive. The Ash Williams chainsaw hand replica is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $139.99 with free US shipping slated for October. It even comes with three AAA batteries! So get yourself a blue shirt, some fake blood, and some friends to dress up as Deadites for Halloween.

While you're at it, you can pick up Army of Darkness in 4K UHD on Amazon in standard and SteelBook editions. We're also hoping for a restock of the super popular Groovy Collection, which includes The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead II, and the entire Starz Ash vs Evil Dead television series (Blu-ray only). It also includes a ton of bonus features – including The Evil Dead DVD, which includes over three hours of content. There's even a book for collectors.

What's Next For The Evil Dead?

Currently, Evil Dead films from Sébastien Vaniček and Francis Galluppi are reportedly in development, but there hasn't been much in the way of concrete details thus far. While there's been no confirmed talks of continuing the narrative Evil Dead Rise, star Lily Sullivan confirmed earlier this year that there have been plenty of talks about the possibility.

"There's been many, many conversations, many alt paths, many possibilities, which are all quite whack and fun and great. And whatever ends up coming to fruition, I'm excited for it. But yeah, I can't say anything on it though, but yeah, excited," Sullivan shared with ComicBook.com. "It's all literally up to the universe of the Evil Dead gods. In a great way, until you cross the bridge, that's just what it is. The blessings of this industry, and the curse, you have to walk into the unknown, so people should also walk into Monolith. Look at that."