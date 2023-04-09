Evil Dead Rise Gets Creepy New Poster

Evil Dead Rise is hitting theaters later this month, and the horror movie is already fairing well with critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score after 26 reviews. In fact, the latest trailer for the movie highlights the movie's critical praise that is getting horror fans hyped to see the franchise's latest installment. The new film doesn't star franchise staple Bruce Campbell nor was it directed by original trilogy helmer Sam Raimi, but both Evil Dead legends serve as producers on the project, alongside original producer Rob Tapert. Evil Dead Rise was directed by Lee Cronin who previously directed The Hole in the Ground. This week, a new poster for the movie was released and it's extra creepy.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth (Lily Sullivan) pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. "Come a little closer... she won't bite 😈 #EvilDeadRise," the official Instagram account for Evil Dead Rise posted. "Yeah she will 😈," Sutherland commented. You can check out the poster below:

(Photo: WB Pictures)

Is Bruce Campbell in Evil Dead Rise?

Evil Dead Rise won't directly be connected to the previous films in the franchise, but Cronin confirmed that there is a reference to Bruce Campbell in the film. However, you might not catch the subtle easter egg on your first watch. In fact, the director previously said he would send a cash prize to anyone who discovered it and reached out to him on Twitter.

"It felt like in order to move the franchise somewhere new and to unlock the potential of the universe to tell more stories, it needed to break free [of Campbell's Ash Williams]," Cronin explained to Empire Magazine. "But Bruce is hidden in the movie somewhere. Bruce has a small presence in the movie. The first person to figure it out and send me a tweet, I'll give them 50 bucks."

Evil Dead Rise is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 21st.