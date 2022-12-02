Evil Dead Rise: Bruce Campbell Reveals First Look at New Film's Heroes

One of the most highly anticipated projects in the world of horror is the upcoming Evil Dead Rise, the first live-action film in the franchise since 2013's Evil Dead reboot, and while we've gotten a look at demonic creatures in the new movie previously, producer and original star Bruce Campbell showed off the first look at the sequel's heroes. While this new look at the movie doesn't offer much insight into the experience, with audiences having yet to see a teaser for the project, this just builds our expectation for a longer look even higher. Evil Dead Rise is slated to hit theaters on April 21, 2023.

"For the Deadites who weren't able to make it to BruceFest this year, I'm very excited to share this shot of the family from Evil Dead Rise." Campbell shared on Twitter. "See them come together or be torn apart only in theaters April 21."

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Fans are looking forward to the new film for multiple reasons, one of which being that the project was initially planned as an HBO Max exclusive and the decision has since been made to release it in theaters. The upcoming film comes from filmmaker Lee Cronin, who was personally selected by original director Sam Raimi to helm the new project.

"He had always liked Evil Dead, and I loved The Hole in the Ground. And that picture was brought to the executives that I work with and they showed it to me and I thought, this is really a great director," Raimi previously recalled to /Film. "And we met and we talked and he said he really liked The Evil Dead. And I said, then why don't you make the new one? I think you're just the kind [of] guy I'd like to do it. He said, great. Let's go. We put together a script and we gave notes and he made some changes and then we raised money for the movie and he went down to New Zealand to shoot it with my partner, Rob Tapert. Now Bruce Campbell is working with him in post-production sound."

Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!