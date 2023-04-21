Evil Dead Rise Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release

Landing in theaters this weekend is Evil Dead Rise, the latest entry in the long-running franchise that pits survivors against ghastly Deadites, and for those who can't get enough of the adventure, you'll be able to take home the film's soundtrack in a gruesome vinyl release from Waxwork Records. As if the soundtrack getting any release wasn't exciting enough, the upcoming release on two vinyl LPs delivers all-new and unsettling artwork that honors the film, as well as the LPs themselves channeling the blood and guts that spray across the screen. You can preorder your copy of the Evil Dead Rise soundtrack now from Waxwork Records before it hits shelves in July.

Per press release, "To create the music for the film, Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin turned to composer Stephen McKeon, who previously worked with the filmmaker on The Hole in the Ground. McKeon, an admitted 'huge horror fan,' discussed his approach to the film's soundtrack. 'Lee liked the idea of something offscreen laughing and delighting at the suffering and terror of the characters, so I recorded two female vocalists performing 'taunting' sounds and vocal effects.'

"'(Lee) wanted a score that was visceral, immersive, and confrontational, while still leaving room for an emotional theme. So, I began to create sounds and textures based on guitar feedback; guitar strings stretching and breaking; strings being ripped with knives and scissors; and many other weird effects. Many of these made it into the score as part of the texture and tapestry. But ultimately, for the signature, we hit upon an idea we called 'the meat grinder.' I spent a week creating lots of sounds using a variety of methods, but eventually, the one that worked was the result of me dragging carving knives along the strings of my beautiful grand piano and then chopping and stretching the audio into something that eventually sounded like a demonic meat grinder being revved up."

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

"The composer also used a decidedly non-traditional approach when writing for the orchestra and female chorus that provided the music for the main body of the score. For example, one instruction for the 50-plus string players read simply, 'Rage for 15 seconds.' McKeon also recorded various stringed and percussion instruments, 'being tortured, broken, and slowly dismembered. Then, these recordings were chopped up, bent, and stretched before being fed, screaming for mercy, into the score.'"

The 20-track Evil Dead Rise (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) featuring the music of composer Stephen McKeon is now available for streaming, digital purchase, and on vinyl through Waxwork Records via preorder. The tracklist is as follows:

"Main Titles (Evil Dead Rise)" "Meat Puppet" "Swimming Headless" "Los Diablos" "Underground Carpark" "The Vault" "Christ's Head" "Opening the Book of the Dead" "Incantation" "Pulled Apart" "Mommy's Home" "Eeny Meeny Miney DIE!" "Psycho Bitch" "Say Cheese!" "Beth and Kassie" "Burning Your Bridget" "Dead by Dawn" "Final Confrontation" "Two Souls" "Another Meat Puppet"

