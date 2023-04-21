Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs in on Evil Dead: The Game DLC (Exclusive)

The director of Evil Dead Rise has weighed in on the possibility of DLC centered around the film coming to Evil Dead: The Game. Last year, we saw the release of Evil Dead: The Game which was largely received quite positively. It comes after years of games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th leveraged popular horror film licenses for isometric multiplayer games, but fans still took a liking to this attempt. It has continued to be well supported with DLC and updates to keep fans engaged, but fans are hoping that won't stop anytime soon, especially with a new Evil Dead film in theaters now.

When speaking with ComicBook.com for the release of Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin addressed the possibility of Evil Dead Rise DLC for Evil Dead: The Game. The director noted that stuff is largely out of his hands, but wants to see it happen and things that it's very possible. It sounds like if something is in motion, Cronin isn't aware of anything, but hopefully, something is being cooked up.

"I'd love to think that that could happen," said Cronin. "With all honesty, I have no influence over that world. As is anything with a franchise, rights are tied up in different ways. So although I'd love to give you some insight, that's a question that someone like Rob Tapert could answer, but that I actually wouldn't have the information on. But I know the fans would like to see it happen. And I think as a fan myself, I would assume the possibility exists and it would be very cool if it did happen."

While it likely would've made the most sense to release Evil Dead Rise DLC alongside the film, it's possible that it could come later to include more spoiler-y content from the film. Only time will tell if we see any of the creatures, locations, or weapons from the film, but it certainly seems like something fans will want. Evil Dead Rise has been a hit with critics and will likely please fans as it rolls into theaters this weekend.

Evil Dead Rise is out now.